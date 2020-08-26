In Cars, Local News, Motorsports / By Anthony Lim / 26 August 2020 7:09 pm / 0 comments

Petron will be the new official fuel partner for the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) Merdeka Enduro, which will take place over the coming August 28 to 30 weekend.

The company will be providing its Blaze100 high-performance RON 100 petrol to the event, which marks a return to motor racing after a lengthy shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All the participating racing cars in this coming weekend’s MSF Merdeka Enduro, as part of the overall Merdeka Race 2020 event, will use Petron Blaze100 exclusively.

“We’re grateful for Petron’s support- clearly there is big potential in MSF, where they can get closer to the heart and soul of the automotive segment via motorsports,” said MSF principal Adian Yein.

The Merdeka Race will be running the Enduro format, where races are in two 45-minute stints, with a 10-minute compulsory pit-in. It will be the perfect format for the racers to feel the difference of higher-octane fuel, where they will race many laps under the extreme Sepang heat.

Launched in early 2016, Blaze100 was the first RON 100 fuel in Malaysia. Hailed as the country’s first high-performance fuel, it delivers impressive engine performance, engine responsiveness and acceleration. It also delivers better engine protection, mileage and fuel economy.

This is due to the proprietary Petron formulation called TriAction Advantage, which consists of three main additives, a fully-synthetic detergent, organic combustion improver and friction modifier, which helps the fuel to burn more efficiently, thus enhancing engine responsiveness, cleanliness and fuel economy.

Current Covid-19 pandemic conditions and the overriding recovery movement control order (RMCO) means that the event will be held behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted. However, you will be able to catch the excitement live, as the races will be broadcast in real-time on the official MSF Series Facebook page or via a delayed telecast on Astro Arena (801/802 HD) next week.