In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 3 September 2020 10:51 am / 12 comments

Hyundai has been super busy renewing its core SUV range – it wasn’t long ago that they gave the Santa Fe a big facelift; they unveiled the facelifted Kona yesterday; now, here’s the first look at the next-generation Tucson, which sits between those two in size.

This will be the fourth-generation Tucson, which is the Korean carmaker’s entry in the competitive C-SUV segment, which has the Honda CR-V, Nissan X-Trail and Toyota RAV4. It will replace today’s TL Tuscon, which has been around since 2015, facelifted in 2018.

Looks striking, doesn’t it? These dark shots give a decent view of the new SUV, although Hyundai’s intention was to show off the new fancy LED lights. Billed as the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture, it’s called “Parametric Hidden Lights”. We see what they’re talking about here, as the daytime running lights are integrated into the jewel-like grille, only revealed when turned on. Hidden otherwise.

The Parametric Hidden Lights are part of the overall “Parametric Dynamics” look, with “kinetic jewel-like surface details that will have people doing a double take”. The design language is called “Sensuous Sportiness”, and this was rolled out in the also recently revealed new Elantra.

“The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum. Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment,” said SangYup Lee, senior VP and Hyundai’s design chief.

Design aside, the Tucson’s body will be available in both short and long wheelbase versions, depending on the region. This is to meet diverse market needs – Europe may want a smaller one, while the US and Asian market prefer a larger cabin, for instance.

Whether SWB or LWB, the new Tucson’s shell is wider than today’s car, with a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase for a “slinky coupe-like character”. Plenty of chiseled surfaces and the wheel arches are angular. The wheel design is typically Hyundai – complex.

If the exterior is impressive, you’ve got to check out the minimalist, concept car-style dashboard. Hyundai says that getting into the “Interspace” cabin “is like entering a neatly organised room where everyday concerns disappear, not unlike the feeling of a modern boutique hotel where your comfort and convenience are the utmost priority”.

It looks very enveloping and pod-like for the two front occupants thanks to the wraparound design that blends well with the doors. There’s no instrument binnacle for the digital panel to break the flow either. The vertically oriented centre fascia is described as a mighty waterfall, which isn’t too far off. Highlighting the design are twin silver garnish lines. If the dual cockpit makes production looking exactly like this, it’ll be quite something in the showroom, and the segment.

We’ll know for sure on September 15, when the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson will be fully revealed.



