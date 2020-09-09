What’s with the obsession over size? While the fixation is kind of inescapable, especially so when dealing with parts of the human anatomy, to have that mindset applied seemingly to just about everything else, car engines included, sort of boggles the mind.
In this case, it’s about disparaging a car simply because of its engine displacement, or for the lack of it. The long-running subject cropped up again following a couple of new car debuts locally, specifically the Nissan Almera Turbo and the 10th-gen Honda Accord 1.5 TC/TC-P.
There have been enough comments questioning the size of the engines on these two cars, specifically a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-pot and a 1.5 litre VTEC turbo, in relation to their asking price.
These have ranged from “too expensive for 1.0/1.5” and “RM90k but smaller engine than Saga ah” to “200k for 1.5cc car?” and the usual “can move ah?” First of all, be proper about it, it’s 1.0L/1.5L or 1,000 cc/1,500 cc, not 1.0 cc/1.5 cc.
Anyway, making a summary judgement based on an engine’s displacement in relation to the car’s asking price shouldn’t be a starter, really. The days of cubic centimetres being the yardstick as to how a car is judged – and performs – is all but over, because the world is a different place than it once was.
Just as cars are inevitably going to become more expensive, so too will their engines get smaller. Motorheads can lament the passing of big naturally-aspirated V12 mills, and we’ll all share a moment of silence there, but to view scaling down from a 2.0 litre unit to a 1.5 or 1.4 litre one as sacrilege and a downgrade without looking at other parameters deserves a cuss or three.
The thing is, you’re really not losing out in terms of output, despite the scaling down in displacement, because turbocharging (go read up about the tech) makes up for the loss in cubic centimetres, and there’s no shortchange in output or efficiency. If anything, there’s usually an improvement.
Consider the Accord’s 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo unit, which develops 201 PS (or 198 hp) and 260 Nm. That’s more than the 174 hp and 225 Nm available from the K24W4 2.4 litre Earth Dreams Technology twin-cam i-VTEC unit on the previous ninth-gen Accord. And let’s not start with the 153 hp and 190 Nm 2.0 litre SOHC i-VTEC engine, shall we? In this case, the numbers make short shrift of the “bigger displacement has more” line of thought.
Having sampled the new Accord, my take on it is there’s more than enough power. No, it’s not a barnstormer, but as an executive sedan, it doesn’t have to be. Neither does the Almera, which Hafriz has said has enough torque to not make it feel underpowered, putting the idea that a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-pot can’t perform as well as a NA 1.5 (or 1.6) litre away for good.
My colleague Danny once said that it would be foolish to equate headline figures with real-world drivability, because they do not always go hand-in-hand. I’d add engine size to that equation, because as it stands, there really is a replacement for displacement.
You certainly won’t find me complaining about the similar-veined L15 turbo mill on my CR-V Turbo. Not only does it move the car infinitely better across the entire speed range compared to the NA 2.0 litre (the R20A) on a third-gen we lived with for seven years, it’s also far more fuel efficient. And, the road tax is cheaper.
Curiously enough, you don’t hear that many comments about the CR-V being underpowered as there are about the Accord, and they’re about the same weight. Also, while there is the case of not enough, there’s also too much, because you don’t exactly hear anyone clamouring for a 2.5 litre unit (“road tax mahal, bro”).
Seemingly, 2.0 litres seems to be the Goldilocks choice, replete with turbocharging of course. There is less issue about that particular displacement when it comes to premium brands, where you find most playing in that category running 2.0 litre turbos.
Even that particular landscape has changed, sometimes dramatically. Up to five years ago, it would have been far fetched to imagine something like a BMW 7 Series being equipped with a 2.0 litre mill (for example, on the pre-LCI G12 740Le), but there you go.
The point is this, downsizing isn’t just simply a trend anymore, it’s the way things are shaped in general now. It’s a necessity based on efficiency, emissions and helping to conserve that depleting resource known as fossil fuel, this despite there being enough to get us well into the age of electrification. Yet, smaller isn’t necessarily lesser.
It really is about time we move on from looking at engine size alone as a measure of what a car is or should be. Look at output figures, do some research, heck, get behind the wheel to determine if there’s enough pep before simply dismissing it based on its engine size. Sure, argue on whether a car represents value based on its price and kit, there’s no contention with that, but don’t bring the engine displacement into it.
Comments
Agreed with the statements. Those who has experience turbocharging technology will know displacement of engines are quite negligible. We have Renault Megane RS with 1.8 turbocharged to almost 300hp. And of course the most obvious is the F1 engine car with only displacement of 1600cc is turbocharged to around 1000hp!
well, there’s old saying ‘no replacement for displacement’ ;-)
joke apart, agree with you. Plus car performance should be measured by power/weight where the power numbers come from hp/ps not blindly from cubic centimeters alone. engine downsizing is everywhere (except maybe, mazda)
The problem with turbo charge engine is the promised fuel efficiency is not actually that great in real driving. A Mazda 3 2L Skyactiv is as efficient as a Civic 1.5T or a Jetta 1.4TSI, but there are a lot of complexity and maintenance to take care in a force induction engine particularly in heat management.
There is a reason why Mazda and Toyota stay true to its efficient Naturally Aspirated engine for the mass models while turbo for their heavier vehicles due to torque.
The Turbo hype is just a trend, NA engine still delivers well but consumer just like turbo because it is “cool” with its “kick at the back” sensation..
yea, tell that to our JPJ with their outdated Roadtax structure, that was used to protect Proton & Perodua.
But JPJ is still calculating road tax based on centimetre cube so how to change people mind then.
This post is necessary.
There is no replacement for displacement
1.0cc is indeed is bit on the small side for a car engine
I believe the same counter argument can be used against your position. The point about power output/torque is one dimensional. You need to take into consideration long term reliability of the engine. Most people take 7 year loans and don’t want engine problems after 4-5y. That is the biggest reason people stay away from Turbos, not because of small displacement. The question is, why should one opt for a Turbo when a reliable NA is available at the same price point. The difference in road tax is equivalent to 2-3 full tanks, not really something that sets it apart
Well, it’s still a personal choice.
This thinking was born during Preve turbo era when many derided it could match the 2.0L NA performance of other C-segments and this continues to pervade until today. If they thought 1.6T isn’t enough to pull a C-segementer car, they have less faith in a similar engine pulling a D-segment Accord. No point reasoning with them. Paper specs performance cannot convince them and yet they could somehow trust FC ratings on paper. Lol!
1.5 enjin edi gud enuff for 3-series & c class, np.
I can accept 1.0L as they are lighter and good for environment as well as fuel consumption especially during idling. But the warranty coverage must be extensive.
I don’t think the problem is people complaining about the small displacement, rather about the reliability. If i’m not mistaken the first batch Civic 1.5 turbos has a lot of problems and I’ve personally seen a new Civic being towed before. If I was interested in the new Almera, I would adopt the wait-and-see stance before going any further. Afterall Japanese brands (Nissan/Honda/Toyota) has been on a downward spiral in terms of reliability and quality.
People should move on beyond local vs nonlocal brand too. Because local cars have improved so much that they surpass their counterparts in many ways. But many choose to stay ignorance, and chants ‘local cars no quality’ when they actually have never been on one, not even to test drive.
Ask any mechanic, they will tell you NA engine is much better than Turbo. Maintenance is also like 10X cheaper.
All those buying Turbo engines don’t know now because all their cars under 5 year warranty.
Wait until your warranty finishes and your turbo rosak. CRV 1.5 turbo rosak or Civic 1.5 Turbo rosak, the bill will be nothing less than RM10k to RM20k
Don’t play play with Turbo. It is actually for rich people. It started off with the Porsche 911 Turbo but now slowly tricked down to mainstream cars.
But buyer beware. Now your car under warranty. You really don’t know the real cost.
Masalahnya bosku enjin bising kuat teriak. Kawan yg beli crv 1.5tcp dan beli accord pun ckp benda yg sama. Beli mahal2 dgr enjin teriak2 hahah
Well said. Hope more and more people will understand and support the move.
what’s with the unnecessary mentioning of human anatomy in automotive news.
Malaysian typical mindset is uber conservative. Too many examples of this, and not just in automotive.
In marketing jargon, Malaysian are mostly Followers. They only willing to adopt something new once it has been time and tested, in product life cycle phase of Maturity.
Many of these Followers ridicule the Leaders who adopt new things at the life cycle phase of Introduction, labelling the Leaders as guinea pigs / lab rats. Little do they know that these Leaders have already done their due diligence by researching, reading multiple reviews & finally doing cost-benefit analysis before deciding to proceed or not. In short, an educated judgement.
As above. These downsizing trend is no longer environmental friendly, said Volkswagen. Just do what Mazda (SkyActiv-X) and Toyota (Dynamic Force) engine does, kept the original displacement (2000cc / 2500cc) and increase the efficiency of the engine. This will help with climate change, not by adding more turbos on a tiny little engine. Also, these 1.0L and 1.5L engines are WAYYY too stressed, and long term reliability are not guaranteed… Look at the Civic 1.5T, endless problem with engine. It is capable, of course, but in the long run, engine with 2.0L and above is more smooth, more reliable and not as rattly-sounding. For me, the great balance is a 2000 cc with single or twin turbos like in the Infiniti Q50 and Toyota Harrier. A healthy 245+ horsepower for extra oomph and a reasonable sized engine for longevity
Less revenue for jay pea jay could only collects roadtax similar to kancil viva
Compulsory car servicing every 5k or within 3 months interval will minimize powertrain reliability issues.