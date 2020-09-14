In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 September 2020 4:07 pm / 0 comments

It has been quite a while since we had a motoring show on the telly, but we won’t need to wait for much longer. Fresh episodes of Top Gear are set to air soon, with a first look trailer for series 29 making its way to YouTube.

No change in hosts this time, with the same trio of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris returning after being featured in Series 28 and 27 previously. However, the show’s format has changed quite a bit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with social distancing measures that will see the live audience placed within a drive-in theatre near their cars, rather than being in a covered studio.

The usual tomfoolery we’ve come to expect from the show is still here, including taking on a giant wall of death, testing an all-terrain ice cream van and racing down a ski slope. We also get to see some of the hosts being strapped to the roof of a moving car and The Stig piloting a tank.

Lights????camera ???? action ???? Brand new #TopGear, coming soon with a socially distanced twist. Yep, the audience are still here, and we’re still at Dunsfold. Just outside, hoping that for once the British weather commits to the forecast. Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/rEoTN6q9yd — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) September 9, 2020

Of course, there are cars featured too, including the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Audi RS6 getting very sideways, as well as a triple test of the Ferrari F40, Jaguar XJ220 and a Lamborghini Diablo, with a rather costly crash taking place.

No word on when the first episode will be aired, but it’s said to be “very, very soon,” so look forward to getting your Top Gear fix real soon, because The Grand Tour won’t be back till November.