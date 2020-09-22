In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 22 September 2020 10:19 am / 0 comments

The X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB will finally be making its Malaysian debut at noon today. The good news is, those who are eyeing the seven-seater SUV can tune in to the digital launch event on our Facebook page, here, as well as on Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s Facebook page.

To recap, the GLB is the automaker’s first compact seven-seater SUV, and it’s built on the MFA2 architecture, just like the current A-Class, B-Class, CLA and GLA. It can also be had as a five-seater. Based on local sightings, we can also expect the 306 PS/400 Nm AMG GLB 35 4Matic to make its debut today.

Also expected to be introduced today are the GLB 200 with its Renault-derived M282 1.33 litre four-potter (163 PS and 250 Nm), as well as the GLB 250 4Matic with a detuned M260 mill, offering 244 PS and 350 Nm. The GLB 200 gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels, while the GLB 250 4Matic gets an 8G-DCT.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 250 4Matic