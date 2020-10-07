In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2020 2:48 pm / 2 comments

Arriving at authorised KTM dealers in the US and Europe this November is the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally. Drawing on previous experience with the middleweight 790 Adventure, both the 890 Adventure R and Adventure R Rally come with a power bump of 10 hp and 12 Nm more torque.

This means the 890 Adventure’s 899 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin now puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Final drive uses a chain and the six-speed gearbox has been reworked for faster gear changes, accompanied by a reinforced clutch.

The 890 Adventure – the same power plant is used in the Adventure R Rally – mates the additional 90 cc in a now Euro 5 compliant engine that comes with an additional 20% of rotating mass. This gives the 890 Adventure R stable and consistent power delivery, especially at low engine speeds with the added benefit of cornering stability for long distance riding.

Also reworked is the WP Xplor suspension, which is fully-adjustable as well as revised ABS software, braking system and new traction control algorithms that serve to improve the 890 Adventure R’s handling manners. An optional quick shifter is available and there is now a handlebar switch for cruise control.

Rather more hardcore is the 890 Adventure R Rally, to be produced in a limited edition. Production is limited to 700 units worldwide, with 500 earmarked for the international market and 200 for sale in the US.

Developed from experience gleaned from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team, the 890 Adventure R Rally comes with WP Xplor Pro fully-adjustable suspension and lightweight Akrapovic exhaust that save 35% in weight over the Adventure R’s stock unit.

Not just a rebodied 890 Adventure R, the Adventure R Rally comes with a specific race chassis along with carbon-fibre tank protectors and rally footrests that are lighter, wider and remain mud-free. A straight racing seat bumps seat height on the Adventure R Rally to 890 mm and the wheels are anodised aluminium alloy rims with tubes, indicating true off-road intentions.

Additionally, the Adventure R Rally comes with a ‘Rally’ riding mode and a quick shifter is supplied as standard. Complementing the looks of the Adventure R Rally are clear winglets for the wind shield and racing graphics in KTM’s corporate colours.