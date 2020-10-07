In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / 7 October 2020 11:32 am / 0 comments

What might a more off-road focused Lexus LX 570 turn out to be? The automaker has the answer to that with the unveiling of the J201 concept, which is based on the regular model that is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7 litre petrol V8 engine producing 362 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

Here, Lexus has engaged overland adventure experts Expedition Overland for the outfitting of the J201, which has been so named from Lexus’ internal platform code for the vehicle. The standard vehicle’s engine has gained a Magnusson supercharger to boost outputs to 550 hp and 745 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels through ARB Air Locker differentials.

The J201 concept’s added off-roading ability over the standard LX 570 comes from a host of equipment starting with a CBI off-road front bumper, Warn Industries Zeon 10-S winch and Rigid Industries 30-inch RDS SR-Series Pro light bar located within the off-road bumper. A TJM Airtec Snorkel takes care of the intake in adverse conditions, and an ARB high performance twin onboard compressor adds utility in the J201.

Of course, rolling stock has been uprated for the job as well, here comprising a set of 8-inch x 17-inch Evo Corse DakarZero wheels mounted with General Grabber X3 tyres measuring 285/70R17. Braking is handled by Stoptech, with drilled and slotted brake discs along with high-performance brake pads fitted in colour-matched calipers.

Suspension has been uprated to Icon Vehicle Dynamics front upper control arms and rear lower control arms, along with OEM front and rear spacers. The OEM height sensors have been recalibrated to ride taller, offering a 50.8 mm lift in front and 25.4 mm lift at the rear in normal mode, and up to 121.9 mm in front and 104.1 mm at the rear in Extra Hi mode, with two more modes in between.

Underbody protection is handled by CBI rock sliders and skid plates, the latter protecting the transfer case and fuel tank. The upgrades that make up the J201 also makes use of the roof, where a Prinsu Design roof rack system is installed along with a 40-inch SR-Series spot light bar.

The rear end of the J201 receives a CBI off-road rear bumper system, which is comprised of a rear ladder, dual swing-outs, a spare tyre mount and a Baja Designs S2 Sport lighting setup. This is joined by a pair of Scepter five-gallon (18.9 litre) water cans.

Inside, the J201 gets an ARB Linx accessory interface that controls accessory lighting, air locker differentials, air compressors, as well as monitoring the condition of the vehicle’s battery and the vehicle’s angle when on steep terrain.

Luggage organisation features a Goose gear drawer module fitted into the luggage compartment, where a Warn Epic Recovery kit includes tow straps, hooks and the like. It even has recesses for dog bowls for when the furry friends are onboard, too.

The Lexus J201 concept will be making its live debut at the 2020 Rebelle Rally, the United States’ first women’s off-road rally raid that starts October 8. It will be piloted be defending Rebelle Rally champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley, where the J201 and the duo will traverse 2,000 km of challenging terrain over seven days across California and Nevada.