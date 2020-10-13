In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 October 2020 10:48 pm / 0 comments

In line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that will be enforced in the state of Selangor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12:01 am on October 14 until October 27, authorities have announced the setting up of police roadblocks in these areas during the period.

In Selangor, Petaling Jaya district police has announced three road closures in the Kota Damansara area – which it says has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in areas under its jurisdiction – effective from midnight, Wednesday October 14. The roads are Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9), Persiaran Jati (Section 8) and Persiaran Sungai Buloh.

During the CMCO period, the public will not be able to utilise these routes, and the three access points will only be accessible to emergency services, the fire brigade, MBPJ staff and police personnel, so take note.

The police has advised the public to use alternative routes to head out of the area. These are Persiaran Kenanga towards the Kota Damansara toll plaza, Persiaran Surian towards Palm Spring and Persiaran Tropicana towards Casa Tropicana.

Additionally, the National Security Council (MKN) has announced that 29 police roadblocks will be set up around KL and Putrajaya during the CMCO period.

Under the standard operating procedures (SOP) announced for this specific CMCO, inter-district travel is not allowed under CMCO conditions, and employees who need to cross district lines will be required to show a work pass or permission letter from their employer. Those who wish to do so, but not due to work reasons, must first get permission from the police.