In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 14 October 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line, which was previewed in August at the launch of the Arteon and Tiguan Allspace, will be officially launched today by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). Watch the online launch of the sporty D-segment sedan at noon (12pm) later at VPCM’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

The latest facelifted Passat is powered by a 2.0 litre TSI turbo-four with 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km on the combined WLTP cycle.

The sporty R-Line trim level throws in a larger front air intake with gloss black C-shaped corners, plus deeper side skirts and a gloss black rear bumper insert with the illusion of quad tailpipes. The big VW rides on 19-inch Verona multi-spoke alloys (an inch up from the Passat Elegance) and continues to have standard LED head- and tail lights with sequential indicators.

Inside, the Passat R-Line comes with a thicker flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather upholstery with a carbon fibre-like pattern. For infotainment, it’s an 11.7-inch digital instrument display, along with the range-topping Discover Pro navigation system with a 9.7-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.

The rest of the kit list follows the Elegance, but exclusive R-Line kit includes 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, massage and R logo (12-way on the Elegance), Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers and an XDS electronic differential lock.

The estimated price was from RM200,000 to RM210,000, slotting between the RM182,879 Elegance and the RM221,065 Arteon R-Line. We’ll see where the RRP falls at the launch later. See you at noon at at VPCM’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

