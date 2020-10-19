In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2020 7:43 pm / 0 comments

It was 20 long years, two decades, but Suzuki has finally won a MotoGP with Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar taking the top step of the podium at the Michelin Grand Prix of Aragon in Aragon, Spain. That wasn’t the only icing on the cake, as team mate Joan Mir now leads the MotoGP World Championship standings with 121 points.

However, surprise of the day, and supreme effort, came from Alex Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, who charged from fourth row of the grid in 11th place to take the second place win. This was a much need confidence booster for both the young rider and Repsol Honda, sorely missing the presence of current world champion and elder brother of Alex, Marc Marquez.

The fight for the top five positions began with Maverick Vinales Monster Energy Yamaha Racing charging off at the start, followed by Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, both of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. While Quarataro initially showed strongly, issues with front tyre pressure, plus possible injuries suffered when he crashed on Friday and Saturday, saw him finishing in 18th place.

Cal Crutchlow, riding for LCR Honda Castrol, initially looked promising with a front row start, third on the grid but was quickly caught up by the pack and shunted down to 12th but clawing his way back for an eighth spot at the chequered flag. Vinales, despite leading for much to the initial stages saw Rins going past the Yamaha rider on lap eight.

With 10 laps to go, it was a Suzuki one-two, followed by Marquez the rookie in third. Posting a very consistent lap times of 1:48, Marquez was fastest on the day, and quickly reeled the leading pair of Suzukis in, passing Mir to slot into second place.

Mir, currently in the championship points, wisely decided not to mount a challenge, playing a strategic rather than tactical race and settling for third, elevating him to top of the table at race end. Marquez, now with Rins in his sights, tried to get past – which would give him his first ever MotoGP win – but it was not to be, Mir denying him any chance of getting past.

The MotoGP World Championship table is currently led by Mir, with 121 points, followed by Quartararo, with 115 points, just six points behind. Rounding out the riders with more than 100 points in the bag are Finales with 109 points and Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team with 102 points.

Lying just outside the century points mark is Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda Idemitsu with 92 points. With five races left in the pandemic shortened MotoGP calendar, these riders plus their compatriots the succeeding five spots on the table, all have a mathematical chance of finishing on top of the world championship.