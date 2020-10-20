In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 20 October 2020 12:10 pm / 1 comment

Koenigsegg’s practical family car, the Gemera, has made its launch debut in Thailand, where it will be priced at an eye-watering 111,098,385 baht, or around RM14.7 million! The four-seater first made its debut back in March this year, and has all the facts and figures you’d come to expect of a Koenigsegg.

Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the limited-production Gemera – only 300 units – is powered by a 2.0 litre three-cylinder engine with the company’s Freevalve camless technology. Called the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG), the flex-fuel mill develops 600 PS (590 hp) and 600 Nm of torque, and is mounted midship to drive the front wheels via a Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) transmission and a propshaft.

The single-gear KDD features the company’s HydraCoup (hydraulic coupling) technology for a direct link from the engine to the front axle, and is paired with an electric motor that is rated at 400 PS (395 hp) and 500 Nm.

There are also two electric motors on the rear axle, with each providing 500 PS (493 hp) and 1,000 Nm, so altogether, the Gemera has a total output of 1,700 PS (1,677 hp or 1.27 MW) and 3,500 Nm of torque. With just the electric motors in play, there’s still 1,100 PS (1,085 hp) on tap, with power provided by an 800-volt, 16.6-kWh battery mounted under the front seats.

In terms of performance, the zero to 100 km/h sprint takes just 1.9 seconds, zero to 200 km/h requires 4.9 seconds, and the car will exceed 400 km/h. On electric power alone, the battery provides a range of up to 50 km, while with just the internal combustion engine, it goes up to 950 km – the total range is 1,000 km.

Getting into the cabin is achieved via the company’s Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors (KATSAD), where you’ll find four individual seats that can accommodate passengers of heights up to 202 cm in relative comfort. As demonstrated by company CEO Christian von Koenigsegg, there’s also quite a bit of storage space available and a host of other technologies.

Koenigsegg Bangkok is operated by General Auto Supply Company Limited – the sole authorised importer and distributor of Koenigsegg vehicles in Thailand – a subsidiary of Sharich Holding. According to Headlightmag the price tag (based on prevailing exchange rates at the time) includes Thailand’s import tax on CBU vehicles, which amounts to 2,998,000 euros before conversion.

