10 November 2020 11:52 am

The second-generation Subaru BRZ will make its debut on November 18, which is certainly good news for sports car fans. Unfortunately, unlike the first-generation model, the upcoming one will not be a global model anymore.

Reports by Autocar UK and Carscoops confirmed that the new BRZ will not be launched in Europe, and is a United States-only model for now. On a similar note, it isn’t known if the BRZ’s close sibling, the Toyota GR 86, will also be restricted in terms of where it will be sold. As for other markets beyond these two, we’ll have to wait for further information from both carmakers.

We’ve already seen quite a few teasers of the BRZ in recent weeks, along with spyshots of a prototype GR 86 back in August. However, the technical details of the new Toyobaru twins remain a big mystery, especially in regards with what’s going on under the bonnet.

It has been heavily rumoured previously that the sports car will be powered by a FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the Ascent three-row SUV, which is rated at 260 hp and 376 Nm of torque.

More recently, a video teaser released by Subaru of America suggests that the BRZ will not get turbocharging, but instead use a FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot with 217 hp and 240 Nm. Whatever the case, expect more power than the outgoing model’s FA20D 2.0 litre (205 hp and 212), along with rear-wheel drive and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

It’s possible that the new BRZ’s engine might not meet the European Union’s strict emission rules, preventing the model from being launched in the region. This isn’t something new, as Suzuki also experienced the same thing with the Jimny, which was later reintroduced as a light commercial vehicle to keep the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions in check.