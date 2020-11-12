In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 12 November 2020 1:25 pm / 0 comments

With the release of Porsche’s design studies from 2005 until 2019 which includes the likes of the Porsche Vision “Renndienst” and the Porsche Vision Spyder, it is what’s in the background of an image of the Porsche 919 Street road car concept that possibly offers a glimpse of the next-generation Macan.

What appears to be a clay model could be the shape of the future, all-electric version of the Macan, or it could be any number of earlier concept iterations for the current model.

There will be a petrol-powered version of the next-generation SUV, though the blank upper section of its nose likely points to a EV powertrain that doesn’t need as much airflow, as test mules for the forthcoming internal combustion version retains intakes over the full height of its front end. The clay model also depicts one, rather than two crease lines on its bonnet as on the current model.

2019 Porsche Macan facelift

The sides of the clay model look distinctly like a Macan, with a side blade visible along the lower section. The modified front end also show a slimmer headlight than that of the current model, and the rear haunches appear to draw from the current SUV’s shapes as well.

There also appears to be a very wide front tyre, looking like it matches the width of the rears instead of the staggered width setup of the current car. The wheels could just be placeholders for the clay model which remains stationary anyway, though having said that, tyre widths also influence the look of a vehicle, and these could equally have been used on purpose.

Porsche has placed future, near-production models in plain sight before, when the 992-generation 911 GT3 was shown very briefly in a TV commercial spot for the 2019 Super Bowl. What do you think of the revised shape, dear readers? Would this design look good on the eventual production Macan?

GALLLERY: Porsche Macan EV spyshots

GALLERY: 2022 Porsche Macan, internal combustion version spyshots