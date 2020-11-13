In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 November 2020 6:39 pm / 3 comments

The National Security Council (MKN) has announced that it is relaxing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) ruling that states only two persons from the same household can travel together in a vehicle, increasing the number of people allowed to travel together in a private vehicle to three for the duration of the CMCO.

This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his non-health press briefing earlier this evening. He explained that the MKN council made the decision to relax the conditions of the ruling for private vehicle travel following feedback from the public.

The updated ruling now means that private vehicles will now be able to carry the same number of occupants as taxis and ride-hailing services. On October 14, it was announced that besides the driver, a maximum of two passengers are allowed onboard a taxi or ride-hailing service vehicle during the CMCO.

As before, there is no need for those who come from the same household to wear a mask in the car they are all travelling in together, as everyone stays under the same roof, but masks will be needed for those riding in taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles.