24 November 2020

Malaysia has of late consistently recorded high Covid-19 numbers, but if you look beyond the headline figure, the hotspots are concentrated. Indeed, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was recently lifted for Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu.

The travel and tourism industry is the sector worst hit by Covid-19 and movement restrictions, and the tourism, arts and culture ministry (Motac) has come up with a “green travel bubble” plan to revive domestic tourism. Malaysians are now encouraged to cuti-cuti Malaysia, if you’re in a green zone, that is. So those in the Klang Valley will have to stay put for awhile more.

Yesterday, the National Security Council (MKN) shared the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the domestic travel bubble, which allows people to travel from a green zone to other green zones without needing police permission. However, if you will be crossing a non-green zone to get to your destination, police permission is required.

For the domestic travel bubble, vehicles can be at full capacity, so there’s no need to limit your holiday to three per car. However, there should be “no stopping anywhere along the journey in red or yellow zones; not at R&R, not at petrol stations,” reminded Motac minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

For those travelling in a tour group, under a travel agency registered under Motac, individual travel permissions are not needed, as this can be made in bulk by the travel agent. The cops might need MySejahtera info, proof of accommodation and travel itinerary – all of which will be submitted by the travel agent.

“It is the complete responsibility of the travel agencies to ensure all tourists in their groups are free from Covid-19. If there happens to be a case during the travel, then the SOP from the Health Ministry will kick in,” Nancy said.

It has been an unprecedented year for all of us, so the year end (yes, 2020 is coming to an end, where did it all go?) is a good time for a break – go travel and explore our own country, while helping out local businesses that rely on visitors. If you can.