In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 2 December 2020

The 2021 Volvo S90 facelift has just made its regional debut at the ongoing Thailand International Motor Expo, nearly nine months after its global reveal. It takes on the new Recharge nomenclature (indicating its plug-in hybrid powertrain) and will be sold alongside the full electric XC40 Recharge, which retails for 2.09 million baht (RM280k).

Just like the XC90 facelift, the changes made to the sedan are subtle. To start, it gets a new front and rear bumpers with accentuated with full-width chrome strips, revised tail lamp elements, and hidden exhaust tips. There is also a new Recharge badge to tidy up the tail.

Cabin revisions are similarly subtle. Inscription models will get a fancier Orrefors crystal gear knob, an Advanced Air Cleaner with PM2.5 particulate filter, upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system with a new amplifier, active noise cancellation, plus a new “Jazz Club” audio profile.

The refreshed Volvo V90/S90 Interior Detail – Orrefors Gear shift

The powertrain should remain unchanged from before, which means the top T8 Recharge variant will still use the same electrified 2.0 litre four-cylinder Drive-E engine as before. The total system output is 407 hp and 640 Nm, numbers good for a century sprint time of 4.8 seconds.

No prices have been announced for the Thai-spec S90 Recharge, but the outgoing S90 T8 Twin Engine variant – launched in 2017 – had a starting price of 3.39 million baht (RM457k).

Back in Malaysia, a prototype of the S90 facelift was spotted undergoing road tests back in August, but despite that, our sources said the car will only be launched in 2021 due to delays caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. So, who’s excited for this to be launched in Malaysia?

