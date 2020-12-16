In Cars, International News, Pagani / By Jonathan Lee / 16 December 2020 12:07 pm / 0 comments

On December 17th, we will celebrate Air Speed. Stay with us and hold on tight!#pagani pic.twitter.com/iUYl6DbHQh — Pagani Automobili (@OfficialPagani) December 14, 2020

Pagani has something rather left-field waiting in the wings. The Modenese supercar maker has released a teaser video on Twitter, showing an aeronautical-themed model making its debut tomorrow.

The brief 15-second video shows what appears to be a pitot tube on a blue-tinted carbon fibre body. That tube appears to be functional because the next shot is of an airspeed indicator, consisting of a knot meter and a Mach number readout. Quite why the gauge maxes out at 600 knots (1,111 km/h) is anyone’s guess, but the vehicle in this video is travelling at an indicated Mach 0.12, which works out to 148 km/h.

Right now, it’s unclear what exactly Pagani is teasing. It could be a special edition aeroplane (perhaps built in collaboration with a private jet maker), but judging by the engine noise in the video, it’s most probably an unnamed new car. This might be the Huayra R, which was due to be unveiled on November 12 but never actually arrived on time.

However, that car, like the Zonda R that preceded it, is expected to be a track-only special that likely won’t come with a novelty speedometer. It will also come with a naturally-aspirated engine, rather than the M158 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged V12 found in all other Huayras. As for the mystery vehicle seen here, I guess we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out.