11 January 2021

Lexus Malaysia has just introduced the ES 250 Limited Edition and RX 300 Luxury Special Edition, each featuring exclusive aesthetic upgrades. The new ES 250 LE is priced at RM320,510, while the RX 300 LSE retails for RM421,909. Each purchase comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warraty.

Let’s start with the sedan. New additions include bamboo wood inlays that can be found on the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and door cards, all of which have been hand-sculpted by the automaker’s famed Takumi craftsmen.

The bamboo wood were hand-picked from sustainable forests in kochi in southern Japan. No changes have been made to the exterior here, and colour options include SOnic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, and Deep Blue Mica. Two interior colours can be had – Topaz or Black.

The RX 300 Luxury Special Edition, on the other hand, gets a new front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper diffuser. The SUV can be had in four colours, which are Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, and Red Mica Crystal Shine. Note that prices for both these vehicles are SST exempted.

To quick recap, the ES 250 is powered by the A25A-FKS 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine, making 204 hp at 6,600 rpm and 247 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed Direct Shift conventional automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 9.1 seconds and 210 km/h top speed.

The RX 300 gets a smaller 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which develops 235 hp from 4,800 to 5,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm. The mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive available as standard.

Both special models get Lexus Safety System+ as standard, which includes Pre-Collision System with Front Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Keeping System and Adaptive High-Beam System (AHS) – among others.

Lexus Malaysia president Ravindran K said: “The Lexus RX and Lexus ES have suitably played a key role in the Lexus family by developing a strong interest in the Lexus brand. They have continuously delivered an overall package that not only impresses from its design, but the high level of quality finish, equipment and luxurious drive have made these the best-selling models in the Lexus stable.”