In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 12 January 2021 1:55 pm / 0 comments

Throughout 2020, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sold 425,974 cars globally, representing a 23.6% decline compared to what it achieved in 2019. Like most automakers, JLR attributed the decline to the 10-week period when its factories were shuttered to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In the two quarters that followed, sales rebounded. For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the company sold 128,469 vehicles, which is 13.1% more in volume compared to the 113,569 units it shifted in the preceding quarter. This, however, still leaves a 9% deficit compared to the same period in 2019.

As individual brands, Land Rover sold 323,480 vehicles in 2020, whereas Jaguar sold 102,494 units. Both figures are down 18.3% and 36.5% respectively compared to 2019.

While certain markets have shown signs of recovery, JLR said vehicle sales have yet to recover to pre-Covid levels. No financial figures have been released yet (JLR’s financial year ends March 31), but in 2019, it posted a record £422 million (RM2.32 billion) in losses.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The launch of the new Land Rover Defender saw a bump in sales in the final quarter of 2020, with 16,286 units sold. That is a 66% increase from the preceding quarter, thanks to the arrival of the short wheelbase Defender 90.

Demand for the Jaguar I-Pace also shot up – the company sold 7,807 units of the EV in the final quarter of 2020, which marks a staggering 69.3% year-on-year increase. In fact, JLR’s range of electrified cars make up 53% of the total retail sales for said quarter. Approximately 41.4% of all electrified cars sold are mild-hybrid models, 5.5% are plug-in hybrids, while 6.1% are full electric models.

Company CEO Felix Brautigam said: “2020 was a year of two halves and, although Covid-19 continues to significantly impact the global auto industry, we are delighted to end the year with a second consecutive quarter of sales recovery.”

“Our performance in China, the region least impacted by Covid-19 in the most recent quarter, has been particularly encouraging with our sales there growing on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. Other markets are also showing strong signs of recovery, despite second Covid waves across the globe,” he said, adding that the Land Rover website ranked number one in the most recent J.D. Power Study.