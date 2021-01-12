In Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 January 2021 6:53 pm / 0 comments

With the reimplementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, senior minister (security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has stated in his speech that fuel stations will be allowed to operate from 6am until 10pm, while stations located along highways will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

The latest stipulated operating hours of fuel stations comes alongside the reimplementation of the 10 km radius limit from one’s place of residence for the purchase of food and necessities. An exception is made in case the required medical attention or healthcare cannot be found within the 10 km radius.

This MCO also sees the return of the two-per-car limit when buying necessities, while those seeking medical services at a hospital or clinic are allowed up to three occupants per vehicle. Meanwhile, parents sending children to schools are allowed to accommodate up to the passenger limit permitted for the vehicle.

The latest implementation of the MCO will take place over a duration of two weeks, from January 13 at 12.01am until January 26, and is aimed at arresting the third-wave spread of Covid-19 that has seen a sharp rise in daily cases, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in his special address to the nation yesterday.

The most recent fuel price adjustments for the week starting January 9 saw Euro 4M RON 95 petrol priced at RM1.84 per litre and Euro 4 RON 97 petrol priced at RM2.14 per litre. For this duration, Euro 2M diesel is priced at RM2.02 per litre and Euro 5 diesel maintains its 10 sen margin at RM2.12 per litre.