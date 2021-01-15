In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 January 2021 11:17 am / 0 comments

Getting new colours for this year is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure-tourer, with three options – Nero Etna, Giallo Mojave and Rosso Uluru. Aside from the, the rider gets two more options in the ride mode menu and a model variant joins the lineup.

Other updates have been made to the air-cooled transverse V-twin engine, now coming with more torque in the low and mid-range from revision to the rocker arms and pushrods as well as the V85 TT’s engine management. Engine size and power numbers stay the same – 853 cc, 80 PS at 7,750 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm – as does the six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive.

For the riding aids, the three riding modes – Street, Rain and Off-road – are joined by Sport mode for sporty performance on the road and Custom, which allows the rider to adjust settings to suit personal preference. Everything is controlled through a flu-colour TFT-LCD panel and cruise control is standard with the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia Bluetooth interface being an extra cost option.

Wheels on the V85 TT are now tubeless spoked units which weigh 1.5 kg less than before, reducing the sprung/unsprung weight ratio. Joining the V85 TT range is the ‘Travel’ model variant, giving riders a preset factory option package.

The Travel adds a taller windscreen and side panniers from Moto Guzzi’s Urban series. Also standard is auxiliary LED riding lights, heated hand grips and Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia module. For Malaysia, the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT retailed at RM79,888, with the V85 TT Special listed at RM81,888.