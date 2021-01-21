In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 January 2021 12:17 pm / 0 comments

The main KL road transport department (JPJ) office in Wangsa Maju, Setapak, will be closed for five days from today for sanitisation and cleaning works. The January 21-25 closure was announced by JPJ WPKL in a public post.

The department said that customers can head to JPJ WPKL offices at Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Bandar Menjalara, UTC Kuala Lumpur, Mini UTC Sentul and Mini UTC Keramat as alternatives.

Under the current movement control order (MCO), JPJ offices will be open from 9am to 4pm (1pm to 2pm lunch break), but with services limited to road tax for commercial vehicles and the renewal of driving license and vocational licenses (GDL, PSV) for commercial vehicles, including taxis and e-hailing.

One can also head to JPJ to obtain a vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) and to get a public ID for access to the MySikap online system. All services involving private individuals can be done online, via MySikap or partner platforms.