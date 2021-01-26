In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 January 2021 6:08 pm / 1 comment

The government has decided to relax the rules of interstate travel for spouses who have been kept apart during the movement control order (MCO) after receiving appeals from the public.

In a press briefing today, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that married individuals will be allowed to cross state borders to rejoin their spouses beginning January 27 (Wednesday), although they must first receive permission from the police.

He added that those with symptoms are advised to do a swab test to ensure they are clear of Covid-19 before making the trip home, so as not to infect others.

As of now, almost the whole of Malaysia is under the MCO, which runs from January 22 to February 4. The only exception is Sarawak, where all parts of the state are under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from January 18 to 31, with the exception of Sibu that under the MCO.