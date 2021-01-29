In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 29 January 2021 2:01 pm / 1 comment

Fans of the Porsche 911 will be glad to know that Lego has revealed a new two-in-one Creator set featuring the iconic nameplate, which is set to go on sale from March 1, 2021. However, if you are a member of Lego’s free VIP loyalty programme, you’ll get to order the set even earlier from February 16.

Set #10295 is a pretty special one, as it brings together the 911 Targa and 911 Turbo from the 1970s and 1980s, allowing you to build either a classic coupe or convertible body style. The set consists of 1,458 pieces, and you can switch between the two by simply changing the rear end and roof.

“Taking ownership of a brand-new sports car is an experience to savour and this is a feeling we wanted to recreate for Lego fans,” said Mike Psiaki, design master at the Lego Group. The company had previously debated whether to release a single kit of a 911 Targa or a 911 Turbo, but decided in the end to include both during the development process.

“As we were designing the car, the hardest decision to make was whether we would make the Turbo or Targa variant of the car. It was such a tough call that we engineered the ability to build the Lego Porsche 911 Turbo and Targa from a single set. Without doubt, fans of the 911 all over the world who have long admired these cars will love the opportunity to build both versions!” explained Psiaki.

Lego worked closely with Porsche to ensure the finished product captured the timeless design of the classic 911, and it certainly does. Measuring 35.5 cm long, 16 cm wide and 10.8 cm tall, the fully-assembled model showcases the 911’s iconic silhouette with both body styles, and there are plenty of details to go along with it.

For instance, the front of the model sports round headlamps, a sculpted bonnet and a faithful recreation of the 911’s bumper, while the rear houses a flat-six engine. As for the 2+2 cabin, it features a handbrake, gearshift and functional steering wheel. Other highlights include the dashboard and seats get a dark orange and nougat finish, with the latter also capable of tilting forward to access the second row.

Several features unique to the 911 Turbo version include its distinctive Turbo badging, a wide rear axle, turbocharger, intercooler and integrated rear spoiler. Should you choose to build the 911 Targa instead, you’ll find a removable roof that can be stowed under the front bonnet, along with Targa badging and a brick-built wraparound rear window.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to fork out USD149.99 (RM608) in the United States, or 129.99 euros (RM637) if you’re in Europe – Malaysian pricing has yet to be revealed. Again, if you want early access, you’ll need to sign up for Lego’s loyalty programme, which we highly recommend.

That’s because to celebrate the launch of the Lego Porsche 911 Targa and 911 Turbo, the company is offering a limited-edition Lego Porsche owners pack upon purchase. This contains a certificate of ownership, an official Lego Porsche card wallet and a set of four unique art prints based on contemporary Porsche 911 advertisements. The collectible pack is only available in limited numbers for orders of the set placed through the Lego VIP loyalty programme. Interested?