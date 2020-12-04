In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 4 December 2020 10:41 am / 0 comments

If you’re tired of all the supercars and hypercars in the Lego Technic range, here’s something different. The Danish toymaker has released a new set based on the iconic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which will go on sale from January 1, 2021, priced at 49.99 euros, USD49.99, 44.99 pounds sterling, or around RM200-275.

Set #42122 is the first-ever Lego model of a Jeep off-roader and comes with 665 pieces, which certainly isn’t as much as fancier offerings, although there’s still plenty of features to toy with when you’re done with assembly.

For starters, the finished model is a faithful recreation of the full-size Wrangler Rubicon, complete with the brand’s seven-slot grille, fold-down rear seats and open-air design. There’s no moving V6 under the bonnet, but you do get a front steering system, axle-articulation suspension, chunky tyres with a spare wheel, and even a winch. Wrapping things up is a yellow and black colour scheme.

”The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world” said Lars Thygesen, designer at Lego Technic. “The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4×4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica. I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team,” he added.

“Ask any Jeep Wrangler owner and they’ll tell you that their vehicle is just a bigger version of this new Lego,” commented Mark Allen, head of Jeep Design. “The design of the Jeep Wrangler allows them to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces from our Mopar team, and then put it back together again. This Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler should bring a new level of joy to our Jeep enthusiasts and help inspire future designers to the brand,” added Allen.