Lego Technic sets never cease to amaze us with their complexity and working mechanical components, as we’ve seen with replicas of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Bugatti Chiron, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and Land Rover Defender. The latest to come from the Danish toymaker is a take on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, which is equally as impressive as those that came before it.

Available in Malaysia at a retail price of RM1,599.90, the set consists of 3,696 pieces, making it more complex than the Chiron we had a hand in building previously. While building the car is a great experience, as you’ll find out in a new video coming soon, simply unboxing the set is a treat on its own.

That is exactly what we’re showcasing in this video, with Jonathan Lee on hand to take you through the process. Make no mistake, set #42115 comes in a huge (and rather detailed) box, which contains six smaller boxes, some of which are designed to mimic the engine cover found on the the real car.

Emptying those boxes reveals the parts required to build the Sián, including the unique pieces – triangular bonnet panels, front fenders, side skirts and complex gold wheels – specially developed by Lego to ensure the look is spot on.

You also get two instruction books to read through, with each containing over 300 pages detailing the assembly of every aspect of the car. This includes the body that features twin scissor doors, the car’s “working” V12 engine, eight-speed sequential gearbox (including a reverse gear), all-wheel drive system, pushrod suspension and even an overnight bag that slots in underneath the bonnet.

So, if you want to know what you’re getting for the sum paid, do enjoy our unboxing of the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and stay tuned for our follow-up video, where we take you through the assembly process.