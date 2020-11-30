In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2020 2:37 pm / 1 comment

The Lego Technic series has seen a fair share of new models introduced based on real-life cars, and here’s another one. Set #42123 is the McLaren Senna GTR, which will be available from January 1, 2021 at a recommended retail price of 44.99 pounds sterling, 49.99 euros, USD49.99, or around RM200-300.

The model is the first McLaren supercar to be recreated in Lego Technic form and is made up of 830 pieces. “Like every full-scale McLaren Senna GTR, its Lego replica is designed to be built by hand,” according to the British carmaker.

When fully assembled, the model measures 32 cm long and will have a V8 with moving pistons, opening dihedral doors and a bold blue livery. It certainly looks like a faithful recreation and should be a good item to be played with or put on display.

Compared to other Lego Technic sets like the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the number of pieces used for the Macca model is around a quarter of those cars, and half that of the Ferrari 488 GTE.

“Just like the real thing, the Lego model is packed full of incredible details from the rear spoiler to the moving pistons in the V8 engine to the dihedral doors meaning that we’re as proud of the model as we are of the real car,” said Robert Melville, design director at McLaren Automotive.

As a recap, the full-size Senna GTR is the racing version of the Senna that doubles down on the performance, with more aggressive aero that generates up to 1,000 kg of downforce, along with an even more powerful 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that is estimated to make 825 PS (814 hp). Only 75 units of the Senna GTR will be made, but this limit won’t be applied to its Lego counterpart.