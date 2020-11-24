In Cars, Ferrari, International News, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 November 2020 7:49 pm / 0 comments

Having created a slew of production-based car models over the past few years, Lego has turned its attention to the world of endurance racing for its next Technic creation. This time, the Danish toymaker has developed a brick version of the Ferrari 488 GTE that races in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car depicts the #51 racer fielded by the Ferrari-backed AF Corse team, driven by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi; the crew won last year’s Le Mans race and finished second this year. Compared to flagship Technic builds like the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, this one is actually fairly lightweight, consisting of a relatively low 1,677 pieces.

Even so, Lego has managed to squeeze in a few functional details into its first Technic Ferrari kit, such as front and rear suspension, working steering and a moving V8 engine (no massively complicated gearbox here, unfortunately). The car also comes with the iconic red livery, Tricolore stripes and sponsorship decals for the recently-concluded 2019-2020 season.

“Having the chance to recreate a Ferrari in Lego Technic form is an absolute childhood dream come true,” said Lego Technic designer Lars Krogh Jensen. “This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE.”

Driver Pier Guidi added, “When I was a kid I played quite often with Lego bricks, so when I saw this reproduction of the Ferrari 488 GTE I was really impressed, especially considering some of the features they managed to replicate. I have to say that to see a LEGO Technic model of a car that I raced and carried my name on has made me very proud.”

The Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse #51 will be available starting January 4 at all Lego Certified Stores, the official Lazada and Shopee stores, Legoland and major retailers and department stores across Malaysia. Those of you who were blindsided by the prices of the Chiron and Sián kits will be glad to know that this one is half the price, though it will still cost you RM799.90.