2 February 2021

Lexus has released a teaser image of a concept that is due for unveiling in the coming spring, which will illustrate the brand’s “intentions for the future”, said Lexus president Koji Sato, and join the announcement of the Japanese automaker’s new vision for the brand. The technology precursor to this, the LF-30 concept, was shown at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

This year will also see the launch of its first model under the new vision, it said. The upcoming concept car was first teased at the December outlining of the brand’s strategy, Lexus Electrified, when the concept’s front end was teased showing the signature spindle grille that was shown with an illuminated logo. Here, the lack of a combustion engine allows for more prominent haunches.

Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept (right)

At the core of the Lexus Electrified tech strategy is the firm’s Direct4 Wheel Drive Force Control, which is Lexus’ electric drive control system that is designed for next-generation Lexus EVs and hybrids. Electric vehicles feature motors on the driven axles, where delivery of drive torque and brake force between axles is managed by the system, in order to ensure traction for the present driving conditions.

More than just for efficiency, Lexus says the Direct4 system give the driver “a genuine sense of being fully connected with the vehicle,” while providing an ideal balance of predictability and excitement, along with the refinement and comfort that is key to the identity of the brand.

Hybrids will continue to pair an internal combustion engine with a hybrid transmission driving the front wheels, while the rear axle gets electric drive. The Direct4 drive system is being developed on Lexus’ range of current-generation chassis, though these will likely translate to Toyota e-TNGA platform-based models in the future.

