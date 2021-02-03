In Bikes, Local Bike News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 February 2021 12:35 pm / 0 comments

Budding motorcycle racers are invited to the 2021 Petronas Malaysian Cub Prix rider tryouts, with registration open to Malaysians aged between 13 and 18 years of age. Applications can be made before February 15 on malaysiancubprix.com and there are three One Make Race categories to choose from.

After registration, short-listed riders will be asked to attend a selection process. The selection will be conducted by Honda and Yamaha for the respective race classes.

The Malaysian Cub Prix one make race series sees riders on identical underbone race motorcycles compete through a full season of racing, with bike and racing equipment provided by the manufacturer. The series aims to identify upcoming talent in the local race scene, with promising riders usually scouted for racing teams in the bigger race categories.