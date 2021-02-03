In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 February 2021 10:49 am / 1 comment

In response to a report by a local news site citing a shortage of road tax stickers causing interruptions in vehicle sales in the run up to Chinese New Year, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has clarified in a statement that there is sufficient supply at JPJ, Pos Malaysia, MyEG and Puspakom outlets nationwide.

A total of 1,145,000 road tax stickers have been supplied to the above outlets as of January 2021, and an additional 420,000 stickers have been supplied more recently in order to prevent any occurrence of a shortage, JPJ said, the department adding that it is closely monitoring the supply situation and guarantees against any shortage that will cause further complications related to vehicle road tax.

The road transport department has at the same time advised users to conduct transactions online where possible, and not rush to obtain documents at physical counters to avoid crowding at JPJ locations and those of its business partners in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The second movement control order (MCO 2.0) has seen the scaling down of counter operations at JPJ outlets, leading the transport ministry to once again exempt the requirement for the renewal of expired road tax and driver licences for the period of February 1 to March 31.

As before, licensed drivers may still operate their motor vehicles on-road for as long as the vehicle has valid insurance, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. In this case, drivers are advised to retain a copy of the vehicle’s insurance certificate (e-cover note) as proof, in case verification is requested by enforcement personnel.

All road tax and competent driving licences (CDLs) that have lapsed during this period of exemption will need to be renewed within a period of 30 days, which means users have until April 30 to complete the necessary.