In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 8 February 2021 10:41 am / 7 comments

The next Mercedes-Benz C-Class could make its debut as soon as this month – according to Auto Bild Spain, Stuttgart is set to reveal its fifth-generation compact executive, the W206, in a virtual event on February 23. The report doesn’t cite any sources however, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The publication says that the sedan and S206 wagon will both be shown simultaneously. That doesn’t usually happen, as Mercedes tends to shine all the spotlight on the four-door variant first before the other body styles trickle in. The two-door coupé and cabriolet are expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Debuting seven years after the popular W205, the new C-Class is set to borrow key design cues from the latest W223 S-Class, including a larger grille, trapezoidal headlights, full-width front air intake, smoothened side surfacing and triangular taillights.

As we’ve seen in past spyshots, the W206 will be a major departure from the outgoing model on the inside. Just like the S-Class, there will be a freestanding instrument display and an infotainment touchscreen on a waterfall-like centre console, with air vents placed on top of the dashboard. The C-Class will get discrete climate controls, however, although it remains to be seen if a larger portrait touchscreen (which should integrate the climate controls if it were offered) will be available as an option.

Speaking to Australia’s CarsGuide last year, Mercedes boss Ola Källenius said that the C-Class will be a “small S-Class”, so it should get much (if not all) of the new features. This will likely include the latest driver assistance systems, with Level 3 semi-autonomous driving already promised for the S-Class in the second half of 2021. The new augmented reality head-up display and 3D instrument display could also appear.

As for the engines, expect the C-Class to be offered with a full four-cylinder lineup for the first time. Not only should it get the new M254 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine and a similarly-sized OM654 turbodiesel (both with 48-volt mild hybrid technology) from the facelifted W213 E-Class, but the full-fat AMG C 63 is also getting rid of its signature V8, making do with the A 45’s M139 2.0 litre four-pot augmented by hybrid tech.

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan and S206 Estate spyshots