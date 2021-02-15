In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 15 February 2021 4:24 pm / 1 comment

You can now buy a Honda Civic Type R engine in the US, à la carte. Honda Performance Development (HPD), the motorsports arm of American Honda Motor Co, has announced the release of its limited edition HPD-developed Controls Package and the K20C1 Crate Engine for use in racing and off-highway applications.

The 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine has for years been a staple of HPD’s lineup of racing machines, powering the firm’s Type R TC and Type R TCR race cars as well as the successful F4 US Championship and FR Americas Championship series. Previously, HPD’s K20C1 engine was reserved for Honda Racing Line members and race teams.

Now, for the first time, anyone can buy the HPD Crate Engine Package, “specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications”. Each crate engine will come with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger and starter motor. Included within the Controls Package will be an HPD-developed ECU, engine swap harness, and accelerator pedal.

Developed with ease-of-use in mind, HPD’s ECU will be pre-tuned for convenient installation into a wide range of vehicles designated for off-highway applications (the opposite of on-road use). In the FK8 Civic Type R, the K20C1 makes 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

“We at HPD are proud to offer Honda power in an affordable and versatile package. Our K20C1 engines have won many races in club and professional series and is now available for a wide range of applications. The new limited-edition crate engine package is part of HPD’s strategy to leverage our pinnacle expertise for the benefit of Honda fans of all ages and motorsports categories,” said John Whiteman, manager at HPD Commercial Motorsports.

The complete package will be available from May 2021 at HPD’s newly established official dealers in the US. Customers will also receive technical support for custom installations.