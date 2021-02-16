In Cars, Chrysler, Fiat, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 February 2021 12:50 pm / 3 comments

Fiat Chrysler’s famed Street & Racing Technology (SRT) division has apparently been disbanded. This follows shortly after the creation of Stellantis – the fourth largest automaker is helmed by Carlos Tavares (also leader of the PSA Group), who has a reputation for axing vehicles or ventures that didn’t make money.

Many reports have touched on the matter, but one in particular by Mopar Insiders seem to land some credence to the speculation. According to the report, a Stellantis spokeswoman said: “All of the core elements of the SRT performance engineering team have been integrated into our company’s global engineering organisation.”

“This action will have the two-way benefit of ensuring that our brands’ SRT and performance-focused product offerings continue to meet the highest quality standards and expectation while delivering key learnings from motorsports and other high-performance-technology applications across a wider mix of our company’s product lines,” she added.

“These products have delighted enthusiasts for nearly two decades, and Stellantis will continue to sell and develop the next generation Dodge and SRT-branded vehicles, as well as Jeep and Ram vehicles that utilise high-performance SRT technology.”

Besides that, it is not yet known what specific roles these engineers will play in Stellantis, or what other car brands will be benefactors of their expertise. But just to recap, Stellantis currently has 14 automotive brands under its umbrella.

On the FCA side, there is Fiat, Chrysler, Maserati, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Abarth and Lancia. On the PSA front there is Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, DS and Vauxhall. With Tavares steering the ship, underperforming brands like Chrysler could be destined for the chopping block. Further restructuring moves will be disclosed over time.