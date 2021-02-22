In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2021 10:08 am / 3 comments

Ferrari and Shell have agreed to extend their long-term agreement, which will see the latter continue to serve the Italian carmaker’s Formula 1 team as its “innovation partner.”

Both brands have been working together for decades, with the Scuderia securing 22 titles in the F1 World Championships – 10 constructors’ and 12 drivers’ – while having the Shell logo prominently displayed on their cars.

“The relationship between Scuderia Ferrari and Shell dates back to 1929, the year our team was founded. In that time, we have produced so many victories together. We are delighted therefore that our collaboration is now set to go on even longer,” said Mattia Binotto, managing director and team principal of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.

“We share many common values, not least excellence, passion for racing and teamwork, which have made this partnership unique in the history of motor sport. As our innovation partner, we will continue to work with Shell on the transfer of racing technology to mobility as well as the ambitious challenges that lie ahead in particular the aim of Formula 1 to reach a net-zero emissions level by 2030,” he added.

With the renewed partnership, both parties will not only look for success on track, but also in defining future power unit regulations that are set to change in F1 come 2025, after the development freeze ends.

“Our partnership with Ferrari has bred truly remarkable innovations – innovations that Shell regularly relies upon when developing new fuels and lubricants for our customers. We’re now entering a very exciting time in our history together as we leverage this partnership to not only strive for success on the track, but also to develop cleaner fuels and lubricants for our customers,” commented István Kapitány, Shell’s global executive vice president for mobility.