24 February 2021

Audi has announced that the 2021 A6, A7 and Q5 TFSI e models will all get a larger 17.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering up to 91 km of range on a full charge, or 73 km based on the WLTP cycle. This is an upgrade over the existing 14.1 kWh battery pack, which provided up to 53 km of range.

This upgrade applies specifically to the A6 Sedan, A6 Avant, A7 Sportback, Q5 TFSI e and Q5 Sportback TFSI e models. Audi says the new battery pack retains the same dimensions and does not affect luggage capacity (the boot floor remains level), so the PHEV models still get the same boot volume from before.

No changes have been made to the charging side of things, too. The maximum onboard charger remains at 7.4 kW, allowing these PHEV models to be fully charged in about 2.5 hours. A fourth hybrid drive mode has been added as well, called the “Charge” mode. This comes on top of the EV, Auto and Hold modes, and allows the battery to be charged by the internal combustion engine while driving.

Also announced in this mini update is the availability of the entry-level A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro. The 2.0 litre TFSI engine is augmented with a 105 kW electric motor to produce a total system output of 299 PS and 450 Nm. Comparatively, the more powerful 55 TFSI e version puts out 367 PS and 500 Nm of torque. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission is standard.

Pricing for the new A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro starts from 61,790 euros (RM304k). Other Audi PHEV models like the A3, Q3, Q7, Q8 and A8 have yet to be updated.