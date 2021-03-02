In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2021 11:20 am / 0 comments

Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has launched a new nationwide fuel contest that is ongoing from now until May 31, 2021, with attractive prizes up for grabs.

To participate, customers will need to fuel up a minimum of RM40 worth of Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race in a single receipt, on three separate transactions within the same month at any given period throughout the campaign. After three successful transactions, a badge will be unlocked and customers will stand a chance to win the offered prizes. The more badges you collect, the higher the chances of winning.

According to PDB, the badges will be available on the Setel app, and those who transact using the app will also receive an additional bonus entry to increase their odds. Customers who prefer other payment methods will also have the opportunity to participate by registering at the Setel website.

The grand prize will be a one-bedroom unit at Verdi Condominium worth approximately RM600,000, sponsored by UEM Sunrise Berhad, while the first prize winner will drive away in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 AMG Line worth close to RM300,000.

There will also be monthly prizes on offer, including a one-year complimentary fuel supply worth RM3,000 for three winners, RM100 Setel e-vouchers for 100 winners and two units of Petronas Syntium 3000 5W-30 engine oil worth RM360 for 20 winners.

“We are very excited about our new premium fuel and we want as many motorists to try and experience the power themselves. Thanks to our sponsors, UEM Sunrise Berhad and our very own Petronas Lubricant Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PLMM), we are able to successfully design a contest that awards our loyal customers with meaningful rewards,” said Khalil Muri, head of retail business at PDB.

Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race was launched in December last year and features a new additive package that includes the world’s first Advanced Dual Friction Modifier. The special formulation is said to be 25% more efficient in reducing friction, and promote better fuel and oil interaction to improve fuel efficiency for better mileage, resulting in lower carbon emissions. The company also noted that the new fuel removes 99.9% of deposits from key areas in the engine.

Prior to the new fuel’s launch, a blind test was conducted among customers, with 69% of respondents agreeing that the fuel delivers more power, while 66% said they felt better responsiveness. In terms of efficiency, 73% of participants confirmed that the new fuel recorded more kilometres per litre.