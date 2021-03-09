In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 March 2021 1:37 pm / 0 comments

From a patent filing in April 1946, Vespa today celebrates its 75th anniversary, and has issued the 2021 Vespa 75th Anniversary for the Vespa Primavera and Vespa GTS. Available only for the 2021 model year, the Vespa 75th comes in a special “Giallo 75th” colour scheme.

This metallic shade of yellow is a throwback to the colour schemes of 1940s Vespas, a nod to Vespa’s heritage as two-wheeled transport for post-war Italy. The 75th anniversary paint is contrasted with body panels and front mudguard in a stronger shade, with the Vespa “tie” clad in opaque pyrite yellow.

The special edition Vespa, both the Primavera and GTS, also comes with a unbuckle leather saddle in smoke grey, complemented by wheels in diamond finish grey. Chrome plated accents are used on various components, including the Vespa “tie”, mudguard badge, instrument cluster surround, exhaust cover and err-view mirrors, while the GTS 75th gets chrome passenger footpegs.

Also standard fitment is a rear luggage rack, finished in chrome, fitted with a round bag mimicking the shape of the rear-mounted spare wheel found on classic Vespas. The bag, which comes with a shoulder strap for off-scooter use and a waterproof cover, is made from grey nubuck leather and attaches to the rack with a quick release fitting.

A serial number plate located inside the front leg shield carries the edition number of the Vespa 75th, with a 4.3-inch LCD display inside the cockpit showing all the necessary information. Each Vespa 75th comes with an owner’s welcome comprising of an Italian jacquard-silk scarf, vintage steel Vespa plate, a personal Owner’s Book and eight Vespa history collector postcards.

For Malaysia, there is no official confirmation with regards to price and quantity. However, Malaysian Vespa distributors Didi Resources is endeavouring to obtain an allocation of the Vespa 75th for the local market.

GALLERY: 2021 Vespa GTS 75th Anniversary