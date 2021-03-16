In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 16 March 2021 9:45 am / 24 comments

This is it – UMW Toyota Motor has finally revealed the car it’s launching soon and, surprise, surprise, it’s the Corolla Cross. The official distributor hasn’t actually confirmed it, but the teaser silhouette shown here leaves little doubt as to its identity.

Also revealed is the launch date, which is locked in for March 25 at 8:30 pm – that’s nine days from now, in line with the previously-confirmed Q2 2021 window. You’ll be able to catch the virtual event on the company’s official website as well as its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Set to become the third Toyota SUV based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to be launched here, the Corolla Cross will replace the discontinued C-HR in the local lineup. It will be larger but cheaper to build than its more sophisticated sibling, being based on the same C variant of the platform (GA-C) but utilising a torsion beam rear suspension instead of the more expensive double wishbones.

The Corolla Cross also shares the same 2,640 mm wheelbase as the C-HR; however, it is 100 mm longer (4,460 mm), 30 mm wider (1,825 mm) and 55 mm taller (1,620 mm), which should hopefully free up more room for passengers and luggage. While the exterior is unique to the car, with a large trapezoidal grille, slim head- and taillights and distinctive fender bulges, the dashboard is shared with the Corolla sedan.

Designed for the ASEAN region, the Corolla Cross is offered with a choice of two engines. The petrol option is a 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder and CVT combination lifted from the C-HR and Corolla sedan, making 140 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

There’s also a Hybrid model that utilises an Atkinson-cycle version of that engine, the 2ZR-FXE, making 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. Allied to it are a pair of electric motors that deliver 72 PS and 163 Nm, resulting in a total system output of 122 PS.

The UMW group has previously indicated that the Corolla Cross will be locally assembled, which would make it the first TNGA model to be brought here in CKD form. It should also lower the price still further – helping Toyota’s case against the mighty Honda HR-V, which is also assembled here – and open the door for the Hybrid version to be introduced here at a competitive price, taking advantage of local tax exemptions.