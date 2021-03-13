In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 13 March 2021 1:18 am / 3 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMTW) has begun teasing “the next big thing” on its official website and social media channels, with a specific date mentioned: March 25, 2021. The company is being coy about the details for now, but you can register your interest if you want to be the first in the know.

However, based on a UMW Holdings corporate presentation that we reported on, we know that there are a few models set to be launched in Malaysia this year, including the Corolla Cross by the second quarter, followed by an unknown sedan (possibly the facelifted Camry) and a GR model in the fourth quarter.

Given the timeline, we’re inclined to believe that the Corolla Cross is what’s being teased here. Further evidence that suggests this is the banner image on the ROI page, which has “Corolla” in the filename (COROLLA-COPY-06).

As the Corolla sedan has already been launched, it’s a little curious why the nameplate is being teased again, unless it’s for something entirely new. Of course, we’re just guessing for now and will have to wait for UMWT to reveal more information in due time.

Should it indeed be the Corolla Cross, customers here could soon look forward to another TNGA-based model (GA-C in this case) in the line-up. The C-segment SUV first made its global debut in Thailand back in July 2020, and is currently available there with a standard and hybrid powertrain.

The latter is a flex fuel 2ZR-FBE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that produces 140 PS and 177 Nm of torque, paired with a Super CVT-i. Meanwhile, the hybrid is 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre NA four-pot that serves up 98 PS and 142 Nm, aided by an electric motor rated at 72 PS and 163 Nm to provide a total system output of 122 PS. This setup also includes an e-CVT and a 6.5-Ah nickel-metal hydride battery.

Referring to the presentation slides, it is said that the Corolla Cross will be locally-assembled (CKD) model, and could potentially be offered with said hybrid powertrain. The flex fuel engine won’t be for us, although a regular petrol unit (2ZR-FE) is a possibility, as is the case in Indonesia. Again, only UMWT holds all the cards, so we’ll have to see in the coming weeks what the company has in store for us – stay tuned.

2020 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand market)