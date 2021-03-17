In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 March 2021 10:19 am / 14 comments

The police will tighten roadblocs on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to prevent interstate travel, which is an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM found that from every Friday evening to Sunday, many attempt to perform interstate travel with various excuses, especially those trying to get out of Selangor and the Klang Valley.

He said that while that certain MCO levels allow interstate travel with a permit for reasons such as outstation spouse or sending children back to boarding schools, “why is it that the traffic increases every Friday? Emergencies only happen on Friday?”

“Thus, I will take the step to tighten the roadblocks because Selangor is still under the conditional MCO. We’ll loosen the roadblocks if Selangor changes status to recovery MCO,” he told Bernama, adding that roadblocks in the state were only being loosened in urban roads.

“I understand the difficulty the rakyat is facing and I am sympathetic, but they need to know that what the police is doing is for the own good. For those who are sneaking out using flimsy excuses, even if allowed by police discretion, please don’t travel. The health ministry has time and again warned about interstate clusters in Kelantan and Johor that originated from Selangor,” he added.

Bear in mind that if you are caught for standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches, the fine is no longer RM1,000, but a maximum of RM10,000, so let’s stay put, follow the SOPs and grind it out for awhile more.