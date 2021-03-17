The police will tighten roadblocs on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to prevent interstate travel, which is an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM found that from every Friday evening to Sunday, many attempt to perform interstate travel with various excuses, especially those trying to get out of Selangor and the Klang Valley.
He said that while that certain MCO levels allow interstate travel with a permit for reasons such as outstation spouse or sending children back to boarding schools, “why is it that the traffic increases every Friday? Emergencies only happen on Friday?”
“Thus, I will take the step to tighten the roadblocks because Selangor is still under the conditional MCO. We’ll loosen the roadblocks if Selangor changes status to recovery MCO,” he told Bernama, adding that roadblocks in the state were only being loosened in urban roads.
“I understand the difficulty the rakyat is facing and I am sympathetic, but they need to know that what the police is doing is for the own good. For those who are sneaking out using flimsy excuses, even if allowed by police discretion, please don’t travel. The health ministry has time and again warned about interstate clusters in Kelantan and Johor that originated from Selangor,” he added.
Bear in mind that if you are caught for standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches, the fine is no longer RM1,000, but a maximum of RM10,000, so let’s stay put, follow the SOPs and grind it out for awhile more.
Takde surat, Saman RM10,000 bayar on the spot. Sempoi je
This must be curi-curi balik kampung, Malaysia veresion.
…..and also medical leaves are always conveniently on Mondays and Fridays, right?
Malaysia sudah lama boleh, guys.
We fully support enforcement by PDRM.However,we feel more needs to be done at the supermarkets n kopitiams where the crowds are as big as precovid days.There is virtually little physical distancing.You go to mamak ..people r cakap cakap bola for hours now.Remember,the virus didn’t disappear with Donald Trump.
Some think good some think bad. So dont think “ We think” is correct
You want to oppose the police,its up to you.You never know when you may need the police.Dont brand the police as bad just because of a few bad apples.
This guy or gal never say want to oppose polis. Apa ni?
Interstate travel ban is good.We support PDRM.But within the state,those still infected will infect others if SOPs are absent…like crowded kopitiams,especially mamak.People are talking louder n closer to each other.Remember,the virus didn’t disappear with Donald Trump.
Why suddenly so strict? Why didn’t they do it late last year to prevent the case spike?
Dah tau lagi mau tanya. Telan je la.
why the people (maybe like u) always asking WHY? do this complain, do that complain. they are the enforcer, the last net to make sure everything is in order. WE are the one who should be disciplining ourself in following the SOP. no? we (I) are ‘always right’ mentality!.
Keep your holier-than-thou-“we should ….. ourself” to yourself.
Read in between the lines. Duit dah tak ada. Kena ada excuse to ‘saman’ orang tapi mereka understand the plight of the rakyat. So instead of RM10k fine, let’s find a way to create a win-win situation for all.
Actually very easy. Don’t want to follow SOP, standby the money & pay. Follow the SOP, no need to pay. Easy right??
Don’t they know how easy it is to simply write a letter from your company to say that you need to travel? My friend done this many times to travel everywhere. Once he went to Genting coz he just feels like it! All you need is a letter from your own “company”.