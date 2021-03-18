In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 March 2021 10:28 am / 1 comment

Audi Sport has launched five ultra-limited Nogaro Edition models in the UK as a tribute to the original 1994 RS2 Avant. The five are the TT RS Coupe, RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, and RS6 Avant. Production of each model is limited to just five units (for a total of 25), and all will be finished in the RS2’s hero colour – Nogaro Blue pearl.

For the TT RS, it gets a set of 20-inch seven-spoke rotor design wheels, while the RS4 Avant and RS5 models sit on five-arm flag style wheels. Only the RS6 Avant rides on huge 22-inch wheels, and interestingly, it’s the second time the RS6 is available in Nogaro Blue. All five models get red RS brake calipers.

Other Nogaro Edition styling elements include matte aluminium front spoiler, side sills, rear diffuser inserts and wing mirror caps, gloss black Audi rings and RS badges, and blacked-out twin oval exhaust tips.

Inside, there’s Denim blue interior stitching for the Nappa leather or Valcona leather seats, Alcantara finish for the steering wheel and gear lever, a Comfort and Sound pack that adds Bang & Olufsen audio, a 360-degree camera system (depending on the model) and Advanced Key access. A hands-free electric tailgate is available, too.

No mechanical changes have been made so far, so the Nogaro Edition cars only benefit from aesthetic upgrades. Since they’re made to celebrate the RS2 Avant, let’s gloss over some of its numbers. The RS2 was actually co-developed with Porsche, and was powered by a 2.2 litre turbocharged inline-five engine.

The engine made 315 PS at 6,500 rpm and 410 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, numbers which are still considered fairly competitive to this day. With that, it could accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and top out at 262 km/h, despite weighing over 1,600 kg. A six-speed manual gearbox was the only available transmission, sending drive to all four wheels through a permanent quattro all-wheel drive system.

Even though much of the RS2 Avant’s underpinnings were manufactured by Audi, it was Porsche that was contracted to assemble the estate at its Rossle-Bau plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Apparently, only 2,200 units of the RS2 Avant were made, but due to high demand, the final tally was 2,891 cars. Out of all those, only 180 units were right-hand drive models.