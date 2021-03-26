The third-generation Isuzu D-Max has been sighted on a transporter trailer in Malaysia, which appears here to have stopped on the side of a highway. This model made its global debut in October 2018, and its Malaysian debut was delayed likely due to the Malaysian launch of the second-generation facelift model having taken place just a month before the third-generation truck’s debut.
Here, we can see that the Malaysian market will receive the blue and orange exterior colours, along with two wheel finishes. The double-cab configuration will make up the bulk of variant offerings, while a more utilitarian single-cab version may feature too, either at launch or subsequently. The second-generation single-cab variant was introduced in Malaysia first with a 2.5L engine, followed by the 3.0L variant in 2017.
The third-generation D-Max is a ground-up redesign, built on the manufacturer’s Dynamic Drive Platform that continues the use the pick-up truck staple that is the body-on-frame construction, albeit lighter and stiffer than before. In double-cab form, the third-generation D-Max now measures 5,265 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall, or 30 mm shorter, 10 mm wider and 5 mm lower, while wheelbase gains 30 mm to 3,125 mm.
Its global debut brought a range of two turbodiesel engines – a 1.9 litre RZ4E-TC engine with 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque, along with an updated 3.0 litre unit now dubbed the 4JJ3-TCX that produces 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque. Both engines are likely to be included for the Malaysian market, as are both manual and automatic transmissions, four-wheel-drive and locking differentials.
Safety in the third-generation D-Max has also put on a strong showing, with an overall five-star rating attained from Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) testing. It also became the first pick-up truck to score five stars in Euro NCAP crash testing, as well as for ANCAP.
Interior comfort and ambience appears to be lifted, too, with a more upmarket cabin and upgraded appointments including a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
GALLERY: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 3.0 Ddi 4×4 M A/T Double Cab
GALLERY: Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander 1.9 Ddi 4×2 ZP A/T Extended Cab
Comments
Strangely all unit except 1 was covered to “reveal” the new car and so happens a “spyshooter” was in the area to capture this photo. Fishy as fishy does.
Likely the wind blew open the first two vehicles at the top. Looked like the trailer stopped to cover them up again.
Agree
(Like) Nissan Navara
(Dislike) Isuzu D-Max