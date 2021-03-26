In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 March 2021 4:25 pm / 4 comments

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max has been sighted on a transporter trailer in Malaysia, which appears here to have stopped on the side of a highway. This model made its global debut in October 2018, and its Malaysian debut was delayed likely due to the Malaysian launch of the second-generation facelift model having taken place just a month before the third-generation truck’s debut.

Here, we can see that the Malaysian market will receive the blue and orange exterior colours, along with two wheel finishes. The double-cab configuration will make up the bulk of variant offerings, while a more utilitarian single-cab version may feature too, either at launch or subsequently. The second-generation single-cab variant was introduced in Malaysia first with a 2.5L engine, followed by the 3.0L variant in 2017.

The third-generation D-Max is a ground-up redesign, built on the manufacturer’s Dynamic Drive Platform that continues the use the pick-up truck staple that is the body-on-frame construction, albeit lighter and stiffer than before. In double-cab form, the third-generation D-Max now measures 5,265 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall, or 30 mm shorter, 10 mm wider and 5 mm lower, while wheelbase gains 30 mm to 3,125 mm.

Its global debut brought a range of two turbodiesel engines – a 1.9 litre RZ4E-TC engine with 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque, along with an updated 3.0 litre unit now dubbed the 4JJ3-TCX that produces 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque. Both engines are likely to be included for the Malaysian market, as are both manual and automatic transmissions, four-wheel-drive and locking differentials.

Safety in the third-generation D-Max has also put on a strong showing, with an overall five-star rating attained from Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) testing. It also became the first pick-up truck to score five stars in Euro NCAP crash testing, as well as for ANCAP.

Interior comfort and ambience appears to be lifted, too, with a more upmarket cabin and upgraded appointments including a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

