In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2021 11:32 am / 0 comments

General Motors has officially announced that Chevrolet will introduce an all-electric Silverado pick-up truck, which will be built at the Factory Zero plant, alongside the GMC Hummer EV.

According to the company, the zero-emission Silverado is designed from the ground up to be an EV and will be underpinned by GM’s Ultium platform and batteries that provide an estimated range of more than 644 km (400 miles) on a full charge.

That figure is around 161 km (100 miles) more than the Silverado EV’s direct competitor, the upcoming all-electric Ford F-150, and exceeds other EV pick-up trucks like the Rivian R1T and Bollinger B2.

“The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Mark Reuss, president of GM. “The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike,” he added.

General Motors is leaning heavily into EVs and plans to deliver more than one million EVs globally by 2025, with the Ultium platform being the backbone to this push. The Factory Zero plant, formerly known as Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly, is the primary production site for the company’s upcoming EVs, upgraded with an investment of USD2.2 billion (around RM9 billion).