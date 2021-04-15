In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Danny Tan / 15 April 2021 11:20 am / 0 comments

Surely he’s one of the best faces to be associated with a brand? Handsome, fashionable, recognisable across the globe, family man – football star turned celebrity turned football club owner David Beckham is all of that. He also seems to be the guy that blokes want to be (strap on your Tudor Black Bay and be confident), and women want to be with (scandal-free so far, no chance, ladies).

Now, another aspirational brand has turned to Beckham as global ambassador, and it’s Italian marque Maserati. The maker of voluptuous cars describes its new ally as a “global sporting icon, philanthropist, businessman, style trailblazer,” and the perfect partner to accompany Maserati on the next leg of its journey.

“The brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David is the embodiment of all these values,” said Paolo Tubito, Maserati’s chief marketing officer.

“It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design. I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale,” Beckham replied.

The new partnership’s first act is the video above, which shows a very busy DB going through his list of things to do, while driving the Maserati Levante Trofeo performance SUV. Well, perhaps driving isn’t a very accurate description – check it out.

Launched here in June 2020, the Levante Trofeo is powered by a Ferrari-built 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 598 PS and 730 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Modena’s Q4 all-wheel drive system, the SUV takes just 3.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h. Top speed is 304 km/h, in case Harper Seven is late for school.

