In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2021 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Remember the tuned Audi S3 that ABT Sportsline unveiled at the end of last year? Well, it’s back, this time with a brand new, custom exhaust system.

In standard form, the S3 already features quad exhaust exits, but the folks at ABT chose to enlarge the pipes to an impressive 102 mm diameter. They are finished in matte black as well, complete with the ABT lettering on top.

It’s not all for looks, though. The tuning firm said the exhaust provides a richer soundtrack. In its own words, it said “driving the S3 is a more emotional experience with an enormous range of sounds.” The same exhaust system can be equipped on the Cupra Formentor as well.

If you own an Audi S3, you can now order the entire upgrade kit that ABT Sportsline offers. That includes the ABT Engine Control Unit, which raises the stock 2.0 litre TFSI engine’s output from 310 PS and 400 Nm to 370 PS and 450 Nm. Power goes out to all four wheels (quattro AWD) via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission with shift paddles.

There are three wheel options to choose from, starting with the 19-inch five-spoke ER-C wheels that can be had in matte black. Larger 20-inch Sport GR and Sport FR units are available too, with a choice of gloss or matte black finishes.