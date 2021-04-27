In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2021 6:22 pm / 0 comments

It’s a Porsche 911 doing the rounds at the perennial German performance car stomping ground, the Nurburgring Nordschleife – what’s new about this one? According to our spy photographers, this could be the latest iteration of the Sport Classic variant in 992-generation guise, which in this case is denoted by 911 Turbo S front bumper with its more prominent intakes.

Rolling stock appears to be the centre-locking items from the 911 Turbo/Turbo S, too, which also appears to contribute its rear bumper with enlarged corner vents and high-mount license plate positioning. That’s as far as the dress-up goes, with the rear wheel arches doing without the scoops of the ‘capital T’ Turbo.

The rear end also sports a fixed ‘ducktail’ spoiler of a style previously seen on the 997-generation 911 Sport Classic, itself a reprise of the sought-after 1973 2.7 litre Carrera RS. Up top, the roof is seen with a scalloped centre section to match the crease lines on the bonnet.

There have been, in the past, non-Turbo 911 variants outfitted with Turbo bodywork from the factory, namely the 996-generation Carrera 4S, which wore the front bumper of that generation’s Turbo on a widebody shell, albeit with Carrera 4 powertrain.

Speaking of powertrain, this ‘Sport Classic’ variant has been tipped to used the setup from the forthcoming Carrera GTS, which is likely to be an uprated version of the 3.0 litre turbo boxer six-cylinder engine, set to produce slightly more than the Carrera S unit’s 450 PS and 530 Nm of torque.

For now, the ‘Sport Classic’ variant of the Porsche 911 is expected to enter limited production sometime later this year, or early in 2022.