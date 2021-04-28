In International News, Safety, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 28 April 2021 5:02 pm / 0 comments

The Volvo XC40 Recharge EV has earned the Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) of the United States, thus making Volvo the only carmaker to have the rating awarded to all models in its line-up, it said in a statement. The battery-electric crossover will soon be entering the Malaysian market.

The fully electric XC40 Recharge is also the first fully electric small SUV to win the award, and also makes Volvo the carmaker that has won the most TSP+ awards in a single year since the ratings were given in 2013, it added. Nine TSP+ awards were won by Volvo in February, followed by five in March and the latest one in April, coming to a tally of 15 awards this year.

Prior to the latest won by the XC40 Recharge EV, Volvo models awarded the TSP+ rating as of March 31 include the S90 and S90 Recharge, V90 and V90 Cross Country, V60 Cross Country, S60 and S60 Recharge, XC40, XC60 and XC60 Recharge, XC90 and XC90 Recharge.

With Volvo setting out with the aim of having no one killed or seriously injured in its vehicles by 2020, the automaker has introduced safety measures such as Run-off Road Mitigation, evasive steering assistance and a 180 km/h speed limiter, among others.

The Volvo Crash Safety Centre crash testing laboratory turned 20 last year, and is home to two test tracks – one of which can be positioned at angles of up to 90 degrees in order to simulate crashes between two vehicles at different speeds and angles. The automaker demonstrated a 30-metre drop test at the Safety Centre’s outdoor facility, and the exercise is meant to aid the training of rescue workers.

Volvo’s efforts towards occupant safety goes as far back at 1959, to the relatively humble three-point seat belt which was developed by Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin. The three-point seat belt has saved more than one million lives as of last year since its application, and its story was illustrated as a point towards justifying the 180 km/h speed limiter which was mooted in 2019.