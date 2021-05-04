In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 May 2021 3:28 pm / 1 comment

During a virtual launch at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2021, Benelli introduced the Benelli Dong electric scooter. With rather unique styling, the Dong is latest in electric mobility technology which has seen an upsurge of interest in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour.

The Benelli Dong drew attention of the public due to its styling as well as the “floating” rear end. Designed for the urban environment, the Dong is capable of seating two, with monoshock suspension front and rear.

A 1.2 kW rear wheel hub-mounted electric motor provides motive power, fed by a swappable 1.56 kWh battery which is removable for charging. In this configuration, the Dong gets a 60 km range from a single charge, with a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

While not having any undersea storage as is the norm for urban environment scooters, the Dong does come with a relatively wide floorboard and there are hook points for light cargo. Standard equipment on the Benelli Dong includes a digital LCD meter and all LED lighting, including a tail light unit that has integrated turn signals.

Rolling on 10-inch wheels, the Benelli Dong also comes with a speaker that plays a warning sound to alert pedestrians. No word on pricing for the Benelli Dong or when it will enter widespread release in the Indonesian market.