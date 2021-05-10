In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 10 May 2021 12:27 pm / 0 comments

We’ve been hearing about the Toyota GR Super Sport for a while now, with Toyota very publicly showing its planned flagship several times over the past few years. Now, we’re getting the first proper details of the Le Mans-derived hypercar courtesy of Autocar, including the fact it’s due to be introduced sometime next year.

Those following the development of the GR Super Sport will know that the car was first displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon in 2017 as the new Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations were being drawn up for the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Then, the rules dictated that race cars would need to spawn at least 20 road-going versions, so the Super Sport was to be the descendant of what eventually became the GR010.

Since then, the FIA has modified the rules to allow bespoke race cars, effectively removing the need for a road version. However, Toyota remains committed to delivering the Super Sport to showrooms as a limited edition halo model, in order to draw links to its successful racing programme.

Those roots will certainly be evident in the powertrain, with the car due to utilise the 2.4 litre twin-turbo V6 engine and Toyota Hybrid System-Racing (THS-R) hybrid system from the previous Le Mans-winning TS050, an LMP1 prototype. Toyota previously claimed a power output of 1,000 PS, which Autocar said was aimed at more or less matching the GR010 as was then allowed under LMH rules.

While the FIA has now cut down the maximum power output significantly to 680 PS, the publication stated that Toyota is sticking to “at least” 1,000 PS for the Super Sport, and sources have said that it’s considering exceeding that output through a three-motor hybrid system. By comparison, the original TS050 was equipped with one electric motor on the front axle and another sandwiched between the mid-mounted engine and gearbox. Adding a second motor to the front axle would allow Toyota to deliver torque vectoring capability.

Despite the relaxation of rules regarding road-going derivatives, the Super Sport will bear some resemblance to the GR010 in its styling. Certain portions of the bodywork, the aerodynamics of which is largely controlled by regulations, will be allowed to be styled in line with a road car, and Toyota’s motorsport bosses have confirmed that those portions on the GR010 have been designed by Gazoo Racing’s road car division.

The Super Sport made its dynamic public debut last year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in open-top form, but the production model will be sold as a coupé. Autocar reported that the Toyota has filed patents for an unusual opening canopy concept, hinting that the company is at least considering an opening roof and windscreen in lieu of actual doors. Whether it will actually be implemented remains to be seen.

No indication as to how many units will be built, but while there is no longer any 20-car requirement, Toyota’s investment in the Super Sport and its desire for the car to be a visible halo model are said to mean that there will likely be a larger production run. Although reservations have yet to open, the company has placed a questionnaire on its Gazoo Racing website for potential customers.

It asked what sports cars they owned and planned to buy, whether they owned a Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA, if they regularly drove on race tracks and if they held a racing licence, as well as their expectations for the Super Sport. This suggests that Toyota is considering being selective about its customers, in a similar fashion to Ferrari’s top-level hypercars like the Enzo and LaFerrari.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Super Sport prototype at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans